BILLINGS — Put the 2026 Billings Mustangs in the record books.

The Mustangs held off a pesky Long Beach Coast squad on Friday to cap one of the best seasons in team history and win the Pioneer League baseball championship.

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Billings Mustangs celebrate first Pioneer League title in 12 years

"Mission accomplished. It can't get better than this, right? It's pouring rain, but it feels good right now. I'm excited to be with this group of guys and just leave no doubt," outfielder Adam Cootway said.

Billings built a 9-0 lead early in the game before the Coast trimmed it to 9-7 in the sixth inning. The Mustangs responded with a three-run home run from Adam Cootway, which proved to be the difference in the 14-11 win.

"I just try to pass the bat to my teammates and bring the run in at third and ended up doing so," Cootway said. "I'm just happy that it was in a big moment.

"Nothing but the expectation there. He stayed hot the whole playoffs. I expected nothing less there," said infielder Cameron Bowen. "If he didn't get the job done the next guy was going to. That's the faith we have in this team. Everybody picks up everybody."

Billings was the best team in the league from the outset, finishing with the top record and best offense. It was only fitting the Mustangs put up 14 runs in the season's final game.

"It's been a hell of a season — very fun," Bowen said. "Just the grind about it. The whole offseason we kind of banded together from there. We took it day by day, a 1-0 mentality each day and that worked out for us."

A late downpour didn't damper the celebration, as the Mustangs claimed their first league title in 12 years and 16th overall.