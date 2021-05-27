Watch
Billings Mustangs blast Rocky Mountain Vibes in home opener, 17-7

Posted at 8:53 AM, May 27, 2021
BILLINGS -- Three big innings vaulted the Billings Mustangs to a 17-7 home-opening win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes Wednesday at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run third inning and added three more in the sixth before enjoying an eight-run seventh inning. Mike Bradshaw jacked a three-run homer over the left field fence in the seventh -- his first of the season -- and finished with four RBI.

Billings did all of its damage despite managing only seven hits in the game. Rocky Mountain's pitching staff allowed a whopping 19 walks.

In his first pitching appearance of the season, Billings' Misael Castillo delivered three strong innings before he was drilled with a line-drive to end the third. After remaining on the ground for more than a minute surrounded by teammates and coaches, Castillo left the field under his own power. He allowed one run and struck out four. The Mustangs' pitching staff allowed only three earned runs and walked just two.

Sam Wells pitched 2.2 strong innings in relief for the win. He allowed just two hits in his second appearance of the season.

The Mustangs (2-2) play their second of a six-game homestand against the Vibes (2-2) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, with a pre-game show slated for 6:15 on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

