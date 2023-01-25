Billings Mustangs announce new field manager for 2023 Pioneer League baseball season

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Wednesday announced Billy Horton as their field manager for 2023.

Horton, 49, comes to Billings following stints as a manager and field coordinator in the MLB Draft League in 2021 and in the Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League in 2020 and 2022. Horton spent eight years with the San Francisco Giants organization, serving as manager, hitting coach, fundamentals coach and director of extended spring training from 2012-2019.

A utility player who played for multiple independent clubs from 1997-2000, Horton has also worked in various capacities for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2001-2003, 2006) and Chicago White Sox (2003).

Horton, the third Mustangs manager in three years, replaces Jim Riggleman, who guided the club to the Pioneer League playoffs last season.

“This is a great opportunity, and I am so excited to be the Mustangs manager,” Horton stated in a Mustangs press release. “I am friends with a lot of people who have played and coached in the Pioneer League over the years and all of them have told me how great Billings is.

“There is so much history in the Pioneer League and I am honored to don the Mustangs cap and lead our players in the 2023 season.”

The 2023 season is the third season of independent MLB "partner league" status for the Pioneer League.

