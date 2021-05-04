Billings Central's Brock Blatter 'excited for next chapter' at Alabama

Brock Blatter is headed to the SEC.

The Billings Central junior recently announced his commitment to pitch for the University of Alabama of the Southeastern Conference. He’ll be joining a Power 5 conference and will be competing against some of the nation’s best athletes.

“It’s the best conference in college baseball. It’s the best conference in college probably," Blatter said. "It’s exciting to go down there and see where you’re at, hopefully go down there and compete, do your best and just contribute to the team. Being from Montana, that’s pretty cool.”

Blatter will head to Tuscaloosa with a four-pitch repertoire featuring a fastball that has hit 92 miles per hour on the radar gun. He showcases his skills for the 406 Flyers in the spring and Big Sky Baseball in the fall, traveling the western portion of the United States and seeing elite competition. That, along with some family connections, gave Blatter the exposure he needed.

“I go to the south around August, go down there and play with my cousin’s team and go to some big Perfect Game tournaments and stuff like that," said Blatter. "I work with some guys down there, kind of just putting your stuff on Twitter, too, sending a bunch of emails. Just getting your stuff out there."

Blatter was recently an integral piece in Billings Central’s State A basketball title, but the 6-foot-6 flamethrower doesn’t have any issues trading in sneakers for spikes.

“I love baseball. It’s my passion. It’s what I love to do. Not really, yet. Maybe next year when I can’t play anymore, but I’m so excited to play college baseball. I’m so excited to have that chapter in my life. It will be a lot of fun," Blatter said.