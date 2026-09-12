Billings beats Missoula, advances to Pioneer League championship series

BILLINGS — Julian Garcia threw seven shutout innings and Billings defeated Missoula 5-1 on Friday at Dehler Park to advance to the Pioneer Baseball League championship series.

Garcia allowed six hits while striking out six and walking four to earn the victory. True McEvoy and Lucas Hartman each threw and inning in relief for the Mustangs.

Billings scored four times in the bottom of the second inning to jump ahead. Cameron Bowen, Kyle Hvidsten and Nin Burns II each finished with two hits for the Mustangs, and Hvidsten, Burns, Adam Cootway and John McHenry all drove in runs.

Bryce Cermanelli went 2 for 4 for the PaddleHeads. Missoula's only run was produced by William Bermudez.

Billings now advances to the championship series against either Modesto or Long Beach.