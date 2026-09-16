LONG BEACH, Calif. — Adam Cootway launched two seventh-inning home runs, including a grand slam, Cole Calnon threw a complete game and the Billings Mustangs beat Long Beach 12-2 in Game 1 of the Pioneer League championship series Tuesday night at Blair Field.

The Mustangs can clinch the Pioneer League title in Game 2 at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Billings is seeking its first league crown of the independent era and its first overall since 2014.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played Saturday night at Dehler Park.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Big 7th inning powers Billings to Game 1 win over Long Beach in PBL championship series

Cootway's first homer in the seventh was a solo shot as part of an eight-run outburst. His grand slam later in the frame scored Nin Burns II, Jacob Gutierrez and Justin Johnson, and gave Billings a 9-1 advantage.

Gutierrez hit a two-run single in the seventh after Burns delivered an RBI base hit.

Calnon went the distance while earning his second win of this postseason, surrendering nine hits and one earned run. He struck out three and didn't allow a walk while throwing 133 pitches.

The Mustangs' John McHenry hit a solo shot in the third, which tied the game 1-1 after Emilio Corona connected on a solo-homer for Long Beach in the second. McHenry finished the night 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Long Beach is a first-year Pioneer League expansion club. It is managed by former all-star big-league closer and 2002 World Series champion Troy Percival.

