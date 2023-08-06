Belgrade, Havre clipped on Day 2 of Class A Northwest regional tournament

HAVRE — The Belgrade Bandits and Havre Northstars each suffered one-run losses on the second day of the Class A Northwest regional tournament at American Legion Field, dropping into loser-out games on Sunday.

Belgrade lost 2-1 to the Service Cougars of Alaska while Havre fell 4-3 to the Powell (Wyo.) Pioneers. The latter game finished after 12:30 a.m. Sunday due to poor weather delaying games earlier Saturday.

Powell Pioneers (Wyo.) 4, Havre Northstars 3

Havre trailed 4-0 but got three runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap. Drake Berreth, Chason Mader and Tyson Brandon had RBIs in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh the Northstars had the potential tying and winning runs on base, but a diving stop and subsequent throw to first by Powell third baseman Brock Johnson retired the side. Conner McKay went 4 for 4 with a double for Havre.

Havre dipped into a loser-out game Sunday at 4 p.m. against Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Powell will play in Sunday's undefeated semifinal against Service (Alaska) at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to Tuesday's championship round.

Service Cougars (Alaska) 2, Belgrade Bandits 1

Belgrade, the Montana state champion, took its first loss of the tournament Saturday with a 2-1 defeat against the Service Cougars of Alaska.

The Bandits will try to keep their season alive Sunday at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game against Redmond Sunwest of Oregon.