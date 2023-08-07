Belgrade, Havre bow out of Class A Northwest regional tournament

HAVRE — The Belgrade Bandits and Havre Northstars saw their respective baseball seasons come to an end Sunday at the Class A Northwest regional tournament at American Legion Park.

Redmond Sunwest of Oregon outlasted Belgrade 8-6 in a loser-out contest to knock the Bandits, the Montana state champions, from the tourney. Havre, the tournament host, fell 15-8 to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in another loser-out game.

The tournament continues Monday and Tuesday, with the regional champion advancing to the Legion World Series beginning Aug. 10 in Shelby, N.C.

Redmond Sunwest, Ore. 8, Belgrade Bandits 6

The Bandits led 5-3 entering the top half of the sixth, but Sunwest pushed five runs across to take a three-run advantage. Aiden Cooley had a triple among his two hits and a pair of RBIs to lead Sunwest. Teammate Eli Pupo also drove in two runs.

The Bandits added a run in the seventh but the comeback attempt fell short. Redmond Sunwest moved into another loser-out game Monday at 4 p.m.

Belgrade's Aidan Kulbeck finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Keenan Kraft went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Ryas Olson also scored twice for the Bandits.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 15, Havre Northstars 8

Trailing 8-2, Havre rallied to eventually tie the game with three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. But Coeur d'Alene pushed seven runs across in the top of the seventh to regain a big advantage.

Havre put two runners on in its last turn at bat in the bottom of the seventh but was unable to score. Coeur d'Alene will face another loser-out game Monday at 7 p.m.

The teams combined for 27 hits and six errors. For Havre, Ezra Pyle went 3 for 4 with three runs, while Brody Nanini, Drake Berreth and Tanner Delarosa all had two hits. Nanini scored twice and drove in two runs. Coeur d'Alene was paced by Charlie Dixon, who went 2 for 4 with five RBIs.

