Belgrade Bandits open season with a sweep of Lewistown Redbirds

BELGRADE — The Belgrade Bandits opened up their Class A baseball schedule at home against the Lewistown Redbirds in two games the would go down to the wire. After making it to the state tournament last year, the Bandits open 2021 with a sweep.

In game one The Bandits jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but found themselves down 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Bandits executed consecutive squeeze buts to a 7-6 lead over the Redbirds.

Lewistown would answer back, bases loaded and passed ball scored one to tie it up at seven.

To break the tie, Tate Mangold hit a ball to left for an RBI single, 8-7 Lewistown with the lead.

Belgrade answered back with a run over their own in the bottom of the 6th, to take a 10-8 lead heading into the seventh. They would win by the same score. Kash Fike finished the game with 2 hits, three runs and one RBI.

In game two, the Redbirds jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings. However, Belgrade utilized a six run fifth inning to propel them to a 10-8 win.

Keaton Carter, Lane Neill and Brody Jacksha led the way for the Bandits in game two, with two RBI's a piece.