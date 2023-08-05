Belgrade Bandits get shutout win in opening round of Class A Northwest regional

HAVRE — Opening day of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament (NWCART) got underway Friday in Havre and Montana has two teams to represent the treasure state.

The Montana state champion Belgrade Bandits got a shutout win in their opening round against JNS Baseball of Idaho Falls, Idaho. The tournament host Havre Northstars are playing the final game of the day, matching up with the Ridgeline Wolverines of Utah.

Belgrade Bandits 5, Idaho Falls 0

It was a great pitching showing for the first few innings as the score remained 0-0 with just two hits, both coming from the Bandits.

The first run was scored in the bottom of the third when Aiden Kulbek grounded one to left field and Keenan Kraft used his speed to score from second. The Bandits' bats began to heat up in the fifth as they added three more runs, pushing the lead to 4-0 before eventually finishing with the shutout win.

Belgrade pitcher Gavin Waters pitched six innings, finishing with 11 strikeouts and giving up only two hits. The Bandits advance to the next round of the regional tournament and will face the Service Cougars of Alaska on Saturday at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated