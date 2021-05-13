Belgrade Bandits defeat AA rival Bozeman Bucks

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Bucks are coming of back-to-back AA State Championships and were (4-4) going into their game on Wednesday night against their rival, the (6-4) Belgrade Bandits who play at the 'A' level.

After Belgrade jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Bozeman tied the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. However, the Bandits bats caught fire in the last three innings, scoring eight runs to win 10-2.

Bandits ace Coby Richards put on a show on the mound. His final stat line was six innings pitched, one earned run and nine strikeouts. He helped himself by driving in two RBI at dish. Cooper VanLuchene who relieved Richards for the last three innings struck out five, while give up zero runs. Kash Fike had two RBI on the day as well for the Bandits.

Bozeman shortstop Preston Fliehman led the Bucks with three hits in four at Bats.

The Bucks fall to 4-5 on the season and the Bandits are now 7-4.

