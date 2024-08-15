Bat boy captivated by American Legion World Series giants

SHELBY, N.C. — There's a great southern charm here at Keeter Stadium, home of the 2024 American Legion Baseball World Series.

On a muggy Thursday afternoon, that charm included giant ceiling fans — much needed — circulating atop the outdoor grandstands.

As players rightfully stole the spotlight on Opening Day, and spectators hand-operated their own fans, some of the tournament's biggest fans were some of the smallest.

A handful of youth players — mostly hailing from the Shelby area — hoping to one day shine in this prestigious event are working dugouts this week as bat boys and girls.

"We pretty much just drew my name out of a bucket, or something," Cason Clay explained to MTN Sports prior to Thursday's Michigan/Louisiana game.

And that's exactly how he and others found their way onto this World Series field. Basically, by winning a lottery.

"I was excited, yeah ... happy," he said while planted just outside of Michigan's dugout.

Clay says he plays shortstop, pitcher and catcher for his Little League team. He and three other lucky winners were sent to take care of the team from Midland, Michigan.

"So, I go and get the bats on the field when the players get a walk, or something," he said of his job.

Or preferably after a base hit.

At 10 years old, Cason is not even the youngest out here; 6-year-old Parker is loaded with curiosity in his over-sized uniform making his way into Michigan's team huddle, wondering about about equipment and asking players plenty of non-baseball questions.

Another young man is the fourth member of Michigan's bat crew — a shy one pulling double duty after being chosen to belt out "the most famous words in baseball," as shouted by the public address announcer while introducing him behind home plate.

And to an enthusiastic applause from a crowd beneath those revolving ceiling fans, the young bat boy exclaimed, "Play ball!"

