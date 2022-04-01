BALB 2022 Hall of Fame: Scarlets' Brandon Page

BILLINGS - Six former players will be inducted to the Billings American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 9, during a banquet at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

MTN Sports is recalling memories of each inductee with with one-on-one conversations. This year's class includes former Billings Scarlets Brandon Page, Jeff Uhren and Tim Benjamin, along with former Billings Royals Aaron Leavitt, Randy Walter and Post 4 standout Bill McIntosh.

This year's special guest speaker is former MLB pitcher Dave Draveky after the past two Billings Hall of Fame Induction and Fundraising banquets had been postponed due to the pandemic.