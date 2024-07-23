American Legion baseball Class A district tournaments set to start Thursday

MISSOULA — The 2024 American Legion baseball Class A district tournaments start Thursday.

The Billings Cardinals (East), Butte Miners (South), Vauxhall Spurs (North) and Glacier Twins (West) are the No. 1 seeds for their respective tournaments.

The Cardinals went 53-11-1 overall and 19-3 in the East A to claim the district's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The East A tournament starts Thursday in Glendive with three-first round games and will conclude with the championship at 3 p.m. Sunday.

South No. 1 seed Butte received a first-round bye for the district tournament after going 15-5 in the conference regular season. The South A tournament kicks off Thursday in Belgrade with two first-round games and runs through Sunday, with the championship scheduled for 2 p.m.

Vauxhall (29-9 overall, 24-4 conference) will play a first-round game against the eighth-seeded Great Falls Chargers when the North A tournament gets under way Thursday in Lethbridge, Alberta. The championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

And the West A tournament will take place Thursday through Sunday at Florence. Glacier is the No. 1 seed after taking the top spot in the West's northern sub-division with a 14-6 conference record. The Bitterroot Red Sox also went 14-6 in conference to top the West's southern sub-division and earn the No. 2 seed for the tournament.

The Twins play the eighth-seeded Libby Loggers in the first round, while the Red Sox will face the No. 7 seed Missoula Mavericks. The championship will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Teams in the West A tournament will be competing for just one spot at the state tournament, as the Mission Valley Mariners automatically qualify for state as the tournament host. The other three district tournaments advance their top two finishers to the state tournament, which will run July 31 through Aug. 4 at Polson.

