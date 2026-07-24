2026 Class AA Legion baseball state tournament scores and pairings

2026 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament

July 25-29

at Lethbridge, Alberta

Saturday, July 25

Game 1: Helena vs. Billings Scarlets, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Great Falls vs. Bozeman, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Missoula vs. Kalispell, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Lethbridge vs. Billings Royals, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, undefeated semifinal

Tuesday, July 28

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary

NOTE 1: Pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. American Legion Tournament Director to determine pairings for games 12 & 13. The choice of game time of the host team may be expressed for the first and second day of play only.

NOTE 2: If 3 teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.