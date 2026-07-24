2026 Class AA Legion baseball state tournament scores and pairings

2026 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament
July 25-29
at Lethbridge, Alberta
Saturday, July 25
Game 1: Helena vs. Billings Scarlets, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Great Falls vs. Bozeman, 1 p.m.
Game 3: Missoula vs. Kalispell, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Lethbridge vs. Billings Royals, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 27
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, undefeated semifinal
Tuesday, July 28
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary
NOTE 1: Pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. American Legion Tournament Director to determine pairings for games 12 & 13. The choice of game time of the host team may be expressed for the first and second day of play only.
NOTE 2: If 3 teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.