2026 Class AA Legion baseball state tournament scores and pairings

2026 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament
July 25-29
at Lethbridge, Alberta
Saturday, July 25
Game 1: Billings Scarlets 2, Helena 1
Game 2: Bozeman 5, Great Falls 1
Game 3: Missoula 3, Kalispell 0
Game 4: Billings Royals 10, Lethbridge 2
Sunday, July 26
Game 5: Helena 5, Kalispell 2, loser out
Game 6: Lethbridge 11, Great Falls 1, loser out
Game 7: Missoula 6, Billings Scarlets 5
Game 8: Billings Royals 9, Bozeman 6
Monday, July 27
Game 9: Billings Scarlets 12, Lethbridge 5, loser out
Game 10: Helena 9, Bozeman 8, loser out
Game 11: Missoula 3, Billings Royals 0, undefeated semifinal
Tuesday, July 28
Game 12: Billings Royals 9, Billings Scarlets 7, loser out
Game 13: Missoula 7, Helena 6
Wednesday, July 29
Game 14: Missoula 6, Billings Royals 5, championship