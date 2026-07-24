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2026 Class AA Legion baseball state tournament scores and pairings

Class AA Legion Baseball
MTN Sports
Class AA Legion Baseball
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2026 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament

July 25-29

at Lethbridge, Alberta

Saturday, July 25

Game 1: Billings Scarlets 2, Helena 1

Game 2: Bozeman 5, Great Falls 1

Game 3: Missoula 3, Kalispell 0

Game 4: Billings Royals 10, Lethbridge 2

Sunday, July 26

Game 5: Helena 5, Kalispell 2, loser out

Game 6: Lethbridge 11, Great Falls 1, loser out

Game 7: Missoula 6, Billings Scarlets 5

Game 8: Billings Royals 9, Bozeman 6

Monday, July 27

Game 9: Billings Scarlets 12, Lethbridge 5, loser out

Game 10: Helena 9, Bozeman 8, loser out

Game 11: Missoula 3, Billings Royals 0, undefeated semifinal

Tuesday, July 28

Game 12: Billings Royals 9, Billings Scarlets 7, loser out

Game 13: Missoula 7, Helena 6

Wednesday, July 29

Game 14: Missoula 6, Billings Royals 5, championship

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