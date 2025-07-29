2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament scores and pairings

The 2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The Northwest Regional tournament will be held in Billings beginning Aug. 6.
Below are the state tournament pairings. Scores will be updated as the tournament continues. Pairings and team records are from the state Legion baseball website.
2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament
July 30-Aug. 3
at Medicine Hat
WEDNESDAY, JULY 30
Game 1: Billing Scarlets (31-13-2) vs. Kalispell (37-19), 10 a.m., first round
Game 2: Billings Royals (26-17) vs. Bozeman (31-21), 1 p.m., first round
Game 3: Missoula (48-24-1) vs. Great Falls (36-32-2), 3 p.m., first round
Game 4: Helena (44-25) vs. Medicine Hat (8-29-2), 7 p.m., first round
THURSDAY, JULY 31
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 1
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
SATURDAY, AUG. 2
Game 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m. semifinal/loser out
SUNDAY, AUG. 3
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 15: Second championship (if necessary)
NOTE: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye into Sunday's championship.