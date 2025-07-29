2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament scores and pairings

The 2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The Northwest Regional tournament will be held in Billings beginning Aug. 6.

Below are the state tournament pairings. Scores will be updated as the tournament continues. Pairings and team records are from the state Legion baseball website.

2025 Montana/Alberta Class AA Legion state tournament

July 30-Aug. 3

at Medicine Hat

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Game 1: Billing Scarlets (31-13-2) vs. Kalispell (37-19), 10 a.m., first round

Game 2: Billings Royals (26-17) vs. Bozeman (31-21), 1 p.m., first round

Game 3: Missoula (48-24-1) vs. Great Falls (36-32-2), 3 p.m., first round

Game 4: Helena (44-25) vs. Medicine Hat (8-29-2), 7 p.m., first round

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

SATURDAY, AUG. 2

Game 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m. semifinal/loser out

SUNDAY, AUG. 3

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 15: Second championship (if necessary)

NOTE: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye into Sunday's championship.