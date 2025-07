2025 Montana/Alberta Class A Legion state tournament scores and pairings

The 2025 Montana/Alberta Class A American Legion baseball state tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday in Conrad.

Below are the state tournament pairings. Scores will be updated as the tournament continues.

2025 Montana/Alberta Class A Legion state tournament

July 30-Aug. 3

at Conrad

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30

Game 1: Miles City vs. Bitterroot Red Sox, 10 a.m., first round

Game 2: Laurel vs. Bitterroot Bucs, 1 p.m., first round

Game 3: Gallatin Valley vs. Vauxhall, 4 p.m., first round

Game 4: Bozeman vs. Tri-County, 7 p.m., first round

THURSDAY, JULY 31

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

SATURDAY, AUG. 2

Game 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m. semifinal/loser out

SUNDAY, AUG. 3

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 15: Second championship (if necessary)

NOTE: Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye into Sunday's championship.