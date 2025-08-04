2025 Class A Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament scores and pairings

The 2025 Class A Legion Northwest Regional baseball tournament will be held Thursday through Monday in Burley, Idaho. The Bozeman Bucks and Bitterroot Red Sox are representing Montana at the tournament.

Below are the tournament pairings. Scores will be updated as the tournament continues.

2025 Class A Northwest Regional tournament

Aug. 7-11

at Burley, Idaho

THURSDAY, AUG. 7

Game 1: Klamath Falls, Ore., vs. Millville, Utah, 10 a.m., first round

Game 2: Wasilla, Alaska, vs. Bitteroot Red Sox, 1 p.m., first round

Game 3: Post Falls, Idaho, vs. Bozeman, 4 p.m., first round

Game 4: Lovell, Wyo., vs. Burley, Idaho, 7:30 p.m., first round

FRIDAY, AUG. 8

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m., second round

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., second round

SATURDAY, AUG. 9

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

SUNDAY, AUG. 10

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m., semifinal/loser out

MONDAY, AUG. 11

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship (if necessary)

NOTE: Pairings for Games 12 and13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.

