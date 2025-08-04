2025 Class A Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament scores and pairings

The 2025 Class A Legion Northwest Regional baseball tournament will be held Thursday through Monday in Burley, Idaho. The Bozeman Bucks and Bitterroot Red Sox are representing Montana at the tournament.
Below are the tournament pairings. Scores will be updated as the tournament continues.
2025 Class A Northwest Regional tournament
Aug. 7-11
at Burley, Idaho
THURSDAY, AUG. 7
Game 1: Klamath Falls, Ore., vs. Millville, Utah, 10 a.m., first round
Game 2: Wasilla, Alaska, vs. Bitteroot Red Sox, 1 p.m., first round
Game 3: Post Falls, Idaho, vs. Bozeman, 4 p.m., first round
Game 4: Lovell, Wyo., vs. Burley, Idaho, 7:30 p.m., first round
FRIDAY, AUG. 8
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m., second round
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., second round
SATURDAY, AUG. 9
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
SUNDAY, AUG. 10
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m., semifinal/loser out
MONDAY, AUG. 11
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship
Game 15: Second championship (if necessary)
NOTE: Pairings for Games 12 and13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.