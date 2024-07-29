2024 Class A American Legion baseball state tournament pairings

American Legion baseball

2024 Montana/Alberta Class A state tournament

at Polson

Wednesday, July 31

Game 1: Belgrade vs. Miles City, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Billings Cardinals vs. Gallatin Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: Glacier vs. Lethbridge, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Vauxhall vs. Mission Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11:30 a.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11:30 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 7 winner, Game 8 winner, 5 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 3

Game 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Sunday, Aug. 4

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship

Game 15: Game 14 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 14 (if necessary)

NOTE 1: Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. The American Legion tournament director will determine pairings for games 12 and 13. The choice of game time of the host team may be expressed for the first and second day of play only.

NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.