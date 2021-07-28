Watch
2021 State AA Legion baseball scores, pairings

Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:17:41-04

GREAT FALLS — The 2021 State AA Legion baseball tournament began in Great Falls on Wednesday. Below are the scores and pairings.

The bracket can be found here.

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 1 Billings Royals - bye
Game 3: No. 5 Billings Scarlets vs. No. 4 Kalispell Lakers, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 6 Bozeman vs. No. 3 Helena, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Great Falls vs. No. 2 Missoula, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (loser-out)
Game 5: Bye vs. Game 3 loser
Game 7: No. 1 Billings Royals vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday**

Game 12: Game 9 winer vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m. (championship)
Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser (if necessary)

**Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
***If three teams remain after game 13, the winner of game 11 automatically draws the bye in game 14.

