2021 State A Legion baseball scores, pairings

HAVRE — The 2021 State A Legion baseball tournament begins in Havre on Thursday. Below are the scores and pairings.

Thursday

Game 1: Gallatin Valley vs. Glendive, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Belgrade vs. Laurel, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Mission Valley vs. Great Falls, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Glacier vs. Havre, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m. (loser-out)

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (loser-out)

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Game 12: TBD** vs. Game 11 loser, 12 p.m.

Game 13: TBD** vs. Game 11 winner, 3 p.m.

Monday

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m. (championship)

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, TBD (if necessary)

** Pairing for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically receives the bye.

*** NOTE: Point 7 of Note 1 from the Legion Rule Book for an 8 team tournament used to decide parings for Games 12 & 13. It says "The loser of Game 11 has not previously played either the Winner of Game 9 or the Winner of Game 10, but the Winner of Game 11 has previously played both the Winner of Game 9 and the Winner of Game 10. Therefore the Winner of Game 11 plays the team it first played in the tournament in Game 13, and the loser of Game 11 plays the other team is Game 12.

**** Game 15 will be played on Monday if the winner's bracket team from Game 11 loses Game 14 resulting in 2 teams with only 1 loss. A coin toss will be used to determine home and away for Game 15. If both coaches that would play in Game 15 agree to not play the game, the winner of Game 14 will be the District Champions.