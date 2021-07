2021 Class A Legion baseball district scores, pairings

The Class A Legion district baseball tournaments for the 2021 season began on Thursday. Below are the pairings and results.

West District (Missoula)

Thursday

Game 1: No. 3 Mission Valley def. No. 6 Kalispell, 11-1

Game 2: No. 2 Bitterroot Bucs vs. No. 7 Bitterroot Red Sox, 4 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Missoula vs. No. 5 Libby, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 4: Kalispell vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Mission Valley vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 1 Glacier vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Game 6 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Game 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner (if necessary), 4 p.m.

Click here for the West District bracket.

North District (Lewistown)

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 Havre vs. No. 4 Tri-County, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Great Falls vs. No. 2 Lewistown, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Game 2 loser vs . Game 1 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 1 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner (if neccessary), 4 p.m.

Click here for the North District bracket.

East District (Glasgow)

Thursday

Game 1: No. 3 Billings Blue Jays def. No. 6 Billings Cardinals, 8-4

Game 2: No. 2 Miles City def. No. 7 Froid, 7-3

Game 3: No. 1 Laurel vs. No. 8 Wolf Point, 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Glendive vs. No. 5 Glasgow, 5 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Billings Cardinals, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Billings Blue Jays vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs . Game 13 winner (if necessary), TBD

Click here for the East District bracket.

South District (Livingston)

Thursday

Game 1: No. 5 Dillon def. No. 4 Helena, 13-2

Game 2: No. 1 Belgrade def No. 8 Livingston, 16-0

Game 3: No. 3 Butte vs. No. 6 Bozeman, 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 Gallatin Valley vs. No. 7 Anaconda, 5 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Helena vs. Livingston, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Dillon vs. Belgrade, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner (if necessary) TBD

Click here for the South District bracket.