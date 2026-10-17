Bareback riders thrill, Cole Reiner leads opening night at Riggin Masters

BILLINGS — High stakes and world-class cowboys collided Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark to open the NILE's Riggin Masters bareback event.

Buffalo, Wyo.'s, Cole Reiner — ranked No. 10 in the world entering December's National Finals Rodeo — vaulted into the lead with an 88.5 point spin aboard J Bar J's Damn Straight while riding in Friday's final section.

WATCH Round 1 highlights:

Bareback riders thrill, Cole Reiner leads opening night at The Riggin Masters

It debuted as the richest standalone bareback riding competition ever in Billings with a record-breaking $100,000 purse. This year's NFR bareback leader Bradlee Miller (83 points) was included among competitors ranging from world champions to rookie of the year winners and contenders. With the NFR looming, 14 of the world's top 15 bareback riders in the 2026 money standings were competing.

The two-night event continues Saturday at 7 p.m. with its exclusive 30-slot invitation format, pitting 24 of the top bareback riders in the PRCA world standings against the top 6 rookies in the game. Adding to the atmosphere, ProRodeo Hall of Fame legend Flint Rasmussen returned to the dirt, pulling double duty as both arena entertainer and color commentator.

