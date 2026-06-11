2026 Montana Pro Football HOF: Anaconda's Ed Cummings left lasting legacy

BILLINGS — Ed Cummings grew up in the Anaconda hills playing football like he was mining for his life.

The Copperheads' hometown standout took that hard-nosed work ethic to Stanford on a scholarship, lining up as a fullback on one series and a linebacker the next. He racked up tackles at a relentless pace, leading the Cardinal in that column as a junior and again as a senior. His final year, he earned third-team All-American honors at fullback.

Cummings was more than a two-way player — he was the kind of teammate who quietly made the whole machine hum. Stanford took notice, and years later so did history. He was inducted into Stanford's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.

WATCH Ed's story:

'26 Montana Pro Football HOF: Anaconda's Ed Cummings leaves lasting legacy

The pro game tested him with the usual mix of promise and heartbreak. A brief invite to the New York Giants' camp in 1963 ended before the season, but Cummings didn't fold. In 1964, he signed with the New York Jets of the AFL and, late in the year, seized the starting linebacker role — proof that patience and persistence pay. Traded to Denver in the offseason, he suited up for all 14 games in 1965.

Cummings passed away in September 2020 at 79. His story — from Anaconda's Copperheads to Stanford glory and the hard-nosed trenches of pro football — reads like a classic small-town epic: steady, unflashy and unforgettable. He wasn't just chasing stats; he built a legacy of toughness and quiet achievement that still echoes.

The Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Saturday, June 27, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. A meet and greet begins at 5 p.m. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for more information.