2026 Montana state champs crowned in girls flag football

BILLINGS — Missoula Big Sky, Three Forks and Hobson-Moore each won girls flag football state championships Thursday at Sam McDonald Stadium.

An "emerging sport" within the Montana High School Association, flag football continues to pick up momentum — and teams — after Hamilton hosted last season's title games.

Here's how the games played out:

Class AA

Missoula Big Sky 21, Missoula Hellgate 7

Scott Breen / MTN Sports

Abby Wallace fired an early touchdown pass to Addison Martin who used her size to sky between two defenders for a 7-0 Eagles lead. Hellgate answered when Elan Toretti raced into the end zone from short distance to tie it at 7-7.

WATCH the highlights:

Big Sky handles Hellgate for Class AA title

From there, it was all Big Sky. Just before halftime, Wallace fired a laser to Emory Maxwell for a 13-6 lead. Then, facing a long fourth down from near midfield, Wallace's pass over the middle was deflected and hauled in by Martin for a first down.

Shortly after, Wallace connected with Ally Gonzalez for the game's final touchdown and a 21-7 victory.



Class A/B

Three Forks 32, East Helena 26, OT

Scott Breen / MTN Sports

The day's most thrilling finish was decided in overtime between Class B Three Forks and Class A East Helena.

Three Forks jumped on top 7-0 early then made it 13-0 when MaKenna Ewan targeted Kinley Hart over the middle. Hart made the catch and whipped around for a short gain across the goal line.

WATCH the highlights:

Three Forks wins OT title thriller over East Helena

East Helena answered in the second quarter on Keeley Hamilton's TD strike to Ellie Silvonen.

One offensive play later, the Wolves increased their lead to 20-6 when Ewan hit Maya Noble who turned on the jets and raced past defenders to score.

Then the Vigilantes went to work. On the last play of the half inside the red zone, Hamilton hit Josie Jerome who reached back for the catch and sprinted in to draw within 20-12. After tying it 20-20 in the second half, East Helena took the lead when Hamilton connected with Coco Riddle who made a juggling catch to lead 26-20.

Three Forks answered with a strike to Rylie Songer, but couldn't convert the point-after attempt, which forced overtime. East Helena took first possession before Noble stepped in for an interception. Moments later on second down, Noble caught the game-winning touchdown and a Three Forks repeat title celebration ensued with the 32-26 nail-biting final.

Class C

Hobson-Moore 45, Centerville 0

Scott Breen / MTN Sports

The Hobson-Moore Titans struck early and often on their way to a 45-0 championship win in the day's final game.

The Titans — without a senior on their roster — instantly led 13-0 before adding to it in the second quarter. Facing fourth down, freshman quarterback Andi Anderson launched a touchdown pass to Aaliyah Eike for a 19-0 lead.

WATCH the highlights:

Hobson-Moore shuts out Centerville in 45-0 title win

It appeared that may be the halftime score, but following a turnover, Anderson fired deep down the sideline for a completion to Charlotte Wichman who had raced past the defense. That led to a 4-yard Eike touchdown run and a 25-0 halftime lead for Hobson-Moore.

Wichman picked up another interception in the third quarter, then cashed in on a wide-open touchdown catch on the way to a 45-0 championship victory.

