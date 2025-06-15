2025 Montana Football HOF: Helena's Tom McMahon masters art of special teams

BILLINGS — In a league where every yard counts and special teams so often are the difference between wins and losses, Tom McMahon is a master strategist. He’s the guy you want on your side with a coaching career spanning nearly two decades in the NFL.

Watch the video to see McMahon climb to the top:

2025 Montana Football HOF: Tom McMahon masters art of special teams

The Helena native and 2025 Montana Football Hall of Fame inductee stayed close to home playing football at Carroll College, where he earned a degree in mathematics with a 3.7 GPA. McMahon's coaching career began with his hometown Saints, followed by a position at Bozeman High School.

In 1994, he transitioned back to the collegiate ranks at Utah State University, where he spent over 10 years climbing the Division I football ladder.

In 2006, McMahon joined Bobby Petrino's staff at the University of Louisville. That season, the Cardinals achieved an impressive 11-1 record, culminating in an Orange Bowl victory.

The following year, McMahon made his leap to the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons when Petrino took the head coaching position. McMahon has remained in the league ever since. During his tenure, he has worked with special teams stars such as Adam Vinatieri in Indianapolis, who set an NFL record for consecutive field goals made with 44 under McMahon's guidance.

McMahon has also coached with the St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, where he collaborated with former Montana State All-American Bill Kollar for four seasons.

McMahon is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, his sixth NFL team, where punter A.J. Cole recently signed a four-year contract extension worth nearly $16 million, making him the highest-paid punter in the NFL. This achievement has reinforced McMahon's reputation and solidified his position as a top assistant to new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.

As he embarks on his 19th year in the NFL, McMahon's career continues to thrive, exemplifying his strategic prowess and impact in professional football.

The Montana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 28 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for information.

