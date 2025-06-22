2025 Montana Football HOF: Hardin’s Kroy Biermann rode Griz dominance to NFL

BILLINGS — In the heart of Hardin, Kroy Biermann had big shoes to fill.

With a family legacy steeped in sports — his sisters were elite volleyball talents — Kroy crushed it as an eight-time letter-winner, twice reaching state wrestling’s championship match.

But throughout high school Biermann's ticket was football while excelling at fullback, linebacker, punter and kicker. He parlayed those explosive skills into a scholarship at the University of Montana, and talk about a dream freshman season: 22 tackles, a scoop and score fumble recovery, and a trip to the FCS national championship game in 2004.

2025 Montana Football HOF: Hardin’s Kroy Biermann rides Griz dominance to NFL

By his junior season, Biermann was a Buck Buchanan finalist for the nation’s top defensive player. In his senior season he won it; the first Griz player to earn the Buchanan Award, plus first-team all-American honors. The final tally on his Griz career: 220 tackles, 45 for loss, and 32 sacks.

That made Biermann a fifth-round NFL draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons where he recorded a career-high 75 tackles in 2014. He also added a pair of pick-6 touchdowns during his NFL career. Following a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills, Biermann said so long to the league, retiring with 333 tackles and 23.5 sacks.

One life’s ultimate tributes is what former teammates and coaches say about a guy, and it was clear Biermann’s impact on teams extended beyond statistics. Former Griz teammate Colt Anderson once told MTN Sports, “Kroy was a phenomenal player with an extremely hard work ethic, and he made our team better, not only on the field but off.”

The Montana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 28 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 5 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight. Visit www.mtfootballhof.com for information.

