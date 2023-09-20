2023 Contract personnel announced for Wrangler NFR, NFSR

(Editor's note: PRCA media release)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Contract personnel has been announced by the PRCA for December's Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge and the National Finals Steer Roping.

The announcers at the 2023 Wrangler NFR will be Randy Corley, Roger Mooney, and Andy Seiler. The NFR is Dec. 7-16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Corley, who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2017, will be making his 23rd NFR appearance, while it will be the seventh appearance at the NFR for Mooney. Seiler is making his second appearance at the NFR, as he made his NFR debut in 2020.

Livestock superintendent John Barnes makes his 18th consecutive Wrangler NFR appearance. The assistant livestock superintendent is Terry Autrey. Raina Hudson is the saddle horse boss.

The chute bosses are Tony Amaral (timed events) and Tom Neuens (roughstock).

Sunni Deb Backstrom, who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2021, is the NFR secretary, marking the 18th year in a row she has been selected. Courtney Morehead is the assistant secretary.

Timers are Nancy Dorenkamp, Michelle Corley, who is making her second appearance and Molly Twitchell, who is appearing for the third time and third year in a row.

Josh Hilton is the music director, and the assistant music director is Brad Narducci.

The specialty acts are Dusti Dickerson and the Fly Arena Stars.

At the NFSR at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kan., Nov. 17-18, Jody Carper will handle the announcing duties, along with Steve Kenyon. This is Carper's ninth appearance at the NFSR and fifth in a row. This is Kenyon's NFSR debut.

Chute boss John Gwatney is back for his 14th consecutive trip, and the arena usher is Matt Scott. The NFSR secretary is Jackie Northrop. The timers are Sandy Gwatney and B.J. Voigt. This is Gwatney's fifth time as an NFSR timer.

Mark Evans will be making his debut as the music director at the NFSR.