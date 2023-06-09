2,200 runners expected to compete in 2023 Governor's Cup

HELENA — For a half-century, the Governor’s Cup has sparked that fire inside numerous competitors. This weekend, runners will compete once again in the 26.2 marathon, the marathon relay, the half marathon, 10K, 5K and the Kid's Fun Run which kicks off Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Park.

“About 1,000 (or so) of those kids show up for the final mile, but once they get running, it’s just a lot of smiles, a lot of laughter, giggling, but it’s just a really cool event to see," said Governor’s Cup representative Jesse Zentz, who headed the recent back-to-back Helena High Girls track and field class AA State Championships. "The kids are excited from the moment they get there and anybody that goes down to that really enjoys the spectacle of it because the kids are just having so much fun with the sport.”

Zentz has been a crucial piece of the Governor’s Cup event team since 2013 and partners with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana to provide the community with a fun and festive chance to celebrate the health benefits of exercise and nutritious lifestyle choices with family, and friends.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports 2023 Packet Pickup for the Gov Cup at the DoubleTree by Hilton Helena Downtown.

Governor’s Cup Race Director Bryan Haines, now in his sixth year, tells MTN, says he's thankful for everyone who make this even possible, especially the volunteers.

"It takes a team no doubt," he noted.

Haines added that you can expect to see excitement, as well as about 2,200 people out on the roads tomorrow morning enjoying all of the beauty that Helena has to offer.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports 2023 Governor’s Cup Packet preview

The marathon will kick off at 6:00 a.m. about three miles southwest Jefferson City near the ghost town of Wickes. The half marathon begins a 7:00 a.m. and the 10k and 5k start at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. respectfully

“I just want to thank Bryan Haines for being such a phenomenal race director. He talks about this event running smoothly and it starts with him, he coordinates all of that and it’s a lot of work, but he does it with a smile on his face and he keeps it incredibly positive and that’s why people come back every year to help out,” said Zentz.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Volunteer's help out at the finish line of the 2023 Governor's Cup.

If you have any further questions or concerns about this year's race, please visit GovCupMontana.com