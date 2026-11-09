BILLINGS — At MSU-Billings, the men's basketball team believes winning starts with noise.

The Yellowjackets have 11 newcomers joining four returners this season — a roster turnover so big you might wonder how everyone learns each other's names. It turns out that wasn't a problem, because this team has no trouble communicating. And that's by design.

"Like coach says, a quiet gym is a losing gym," MSUB guard Ty Cox told MTN Sports before a recent practice.

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11 newcomers, constant chatter: How MSUB men fuel fast, high-energy style

"We demand high energy, massive talk," MSUB head coach Luke Fennelly said.

Shouting in practice becomes a habit in games, whether it's bringing energy, calling for the ball or calling out screens.

"I like to just yell what I see, honestly. So, I think yelling and screaming at teammates – you know, be in the right positions – it' makes them want to yell and scream, too," Cox said.

The Yellowjackets own four straight seasons of at least 20 wins — a hard feat to pull off. Look for the same entertaining style this year. They will run, and run, and run and defend.

Among this year's newcomers are five Montana players, including Lewistown's Fischer Brown, who spent the last two collegiate seasons at Western Carolina. So how did he jump to the Jackets?

"Honestly, a lot of its Coach Fen. I really trust the guy. I've known him for a while, since he coached at MSU when he was an assistant there." Brown said. "(A) coach that you like, system that works for you, close to home and family, have a good supporting cast and I think it just made the decision pretty easy."

The Jackets jumped right into the fire, opening the season with three games in three days. They picked up a win, but like any coach, Fennelly said he'd love to see his guys clean up turnovers.

They're talking about it. And those who show up to Monday's 7 p.m. home opener against Westminster should be able to hear them.

"There's no doubt. A loud gym is a winning gym," Fennelly said.