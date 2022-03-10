Photos: State C basketball tournament, Day 2
Photos from Day 2 of the State C basketball tournament in Great Falls
Photos: State C basketball tournament, Day 2
Jaycee Erickson drives agains the Twin Bridges defense.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Paige Wasson follows through after a shot against Twin Bridges.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kora LaBrie dribbles at the top of the key.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Twin Bridges 59-28 in the first round of the State C tournament.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Jaycee Erickson brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Teagan Erickson shoots over the Twin Bridges defense.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Paige Wasson (22).TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Twin Bridges head coach Hanna Konen.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Paige Wasson prepares to shoot.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Teagan Erickson (20) scored 19 points in a win over Twin Bridges.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports