Photos: State C basketball tournament, Day 2

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Jaycee Erickson drives agains the Twin Bridges defense. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Paige Wasson follows through after a shot against Twin Bridges. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Kora LaBrie dribbles at the top of the key. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Twin Bridges 59-28 in the first round of the State C tournament. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Jaycee Erickson brings the ball up the court. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Teagan Erickson shoots over the Twin Bridges defense. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Paige Wasson (22). TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Twin Bridges head coach Hanna Konen. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Paige Wasson prepares to shoot. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Teagan Erickson (20) scored 19 points in a win over Twin Bridges. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next