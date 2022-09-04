Photos from Montana State's 40-17 season opening win over McNeese State.

Photos: No. 4 Montana State overpowers McNeese State in opener

Fans cheer during the first half.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

The Bobcats take the field.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

A stadium worker delivers pizza to the fans.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Rhedi Short (3) reacts after recovering a fumble.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Former Montana State linebacker and current Denver Bronco Alex Singleton poses for a photo on the sideline.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Fans react after receiving free pizza.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

The MSU defense holds the Cowboys on a goal line stand.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott warms up during a break.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Willie Patterson (11) celebrates a touchdown.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Willie Patterson (11) tries to track down a catch.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Jared White (12) bursts through a hole.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Sean Chambers (10) scores a touchdown.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Treyton Pickering (80) looks for running room.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Ravi Alston (1) celebrates a touchdown.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Ravi Alston hauls in a touchdown catch.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Titan Fleischmann (66) blocks on a point after attempt.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Kenneth Eiden IV hugs a family member after the game.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Fans cheer on the Bobcats.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Tommy Mellott (4) looks for running room against the Cowboy defense.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Bobcat players pray at midfield after the game.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Lane Sumner (24) tries to break a tackle.

Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports