Watch Now
Sports Photo Galleries

Photos: No. 4 Montana State overpowers McNeese State in opener

Photos from Montana State's 40-17 season opening win over McNeese State.

DSC_0091.JPG Fans cheer during the first half.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0068.JPG The Bobcats take the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0278.JPG A stadium worker delivers pizza to the fans.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0391.JPG Rhedi Short (3) reacts after recovering a fumble.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0219.JPG Former Montana State linebacker and current Denver Bronco Alex Singleton poses for a photo on the sideline.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0404.JPG Fans cheer during the first half.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0290.JPG Fans react after receiving free pizza.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0413.JPG The MSU defense holds the Cowboys on a goal line stand.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0406.JPG MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott warms up during a break.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0441.JPG Willie Patterson (11) celebrates a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0452.JPG Willie Patterson (11) tries to track down a catch.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0489.JPG Jared White (12) bursts through a hole.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0472.JPG Sean Chambers (10) scores a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0462.JPG Treyton Pickering (80) looks for running room.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0505.JPG Ravi Alston (1) celebrates a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0500.JPG Ravi Alston hauls in a touchdown catch.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0511.JPG Titan Fleischmann (66) blocks on a point after attempt.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0557.JPG Kenneth Eiden IV hugs a family member after the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0556.JPG Fans cheer on the Bobcats.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0529.JPG Tommy Mellott (4) looks for running room against the Cowboy defense.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0559.JPG Bobcat players pray at midfield after the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0519.JPG Lane Sumner (24) tries to break a tackle.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos: No. 4 Montana State overpowers McNeese State in opener

close-gallery
  • DSC_0091.JPG
  • DSC_0068.JPG
  • DSC_0278.JPG
  • DSC_0391.JPG
  • DSC_0219.JPG
  • DSC_0404.JPG
  • DSC_0290.JPG
  • DSC_0413.JPG
  • DSC_0406.JPG
  • DSC_0441.JPG
  • DSC_0452.JPG
  • DSC_0489.JPG
  • DSC_0472.JPG
  • DSC_0462.JPG
  • DSC_0505.JPG
  • DSC_0500.JPG
  • DSC_0511.JPG
  • DSC_0557.JPG
  • DSC_0556.JPG
  • DSC_0529.JPG
  • DSC_0559.JPG
  • DSC_0519.JPG

Share

Fans cheer during the first half.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The Bobcats take the field.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
A stadium worker delivers pizza to the fans.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Rhedi Short (3) reacts after recovering a fumble.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Former Montana State linebacker and current Denver Bronco Alex Singleton poses for a photo on the sideline.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fans cheer during the first half.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fans react after receiving free pizza.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The MSU defense holds the Cowboys on a goal line stand.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott warms up during a break.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Willie Patterson (11) celebrates a touchdown.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Willie Patterson (11) tries to track down a catch.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Jared White (12) bursts through a hole.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Sean Chambers (10) scores a touchdown.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Treyton Pickering (80) looks for running room.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Ravi Alston (1) celebrates a touchdown.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Ravi Alston hauls in a touchdown catch.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Titan Fleischmann (66) blocks on a point after attempt.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kenneth Eiden IV hugs a family member after the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Fans cheer on the Bobcats.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Tommy Mellott (4) looks for running room against the Cowboy defense.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Bobcat players pray at midfield after the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lane Sumner (24) tries to break a tackle.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next