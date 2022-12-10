Photos: No. 4 Montana State hosts No. 5 William and Mary in the FCS quarterfinals
Photos from No. 4 Montana State's FCS quarterfinal game against No. 5 William & Mary.
The band leads the Montana State football team to the stadium during the Cat Walk.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State football coach Brent Vigen embraces the family of Sonny Holland.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Ty Okada emraces the family of the late Sonny Holland.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Tommy Mellott embraces Sonny Holland's family.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Members of the 1976 National Championship team place a football in the hands of Sonny Holland's statue.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Bobcat fans celebrate a Montana State touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State football coach Brent Vigen.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Bobcat fans celebrate a Montana State touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Former Heisman trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton watches the game from the sidelines. Newton's brother, Caylin Newton, plays for William and Mary.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Danny Uluilakepa (30) pumps up the crowd.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Isaiah Ifanse (22) celebrates a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State tight end Derryk Snell runs with the football.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott takes the snap.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Montana State quarteback Tommy Mellott runs for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Isaiah Ifanse looks back at the William & Mary defense after a long touchdown run.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Callahan O'Reilly (47) tackles a ball carrier.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Sean Chambers (10) is forced out of bounds at the 1-yard line after a long run.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Ben Seymour (98) rushes the passer.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Tommy Mellott (4) runs for his third touchdown of the day.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Clevan Thomas Jr. hauls in a touchdown pass.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports RJ Fitzgerald (41) celebrates a Montana State touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Clevan Thomas Jr. celebrates a touchdown pass.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Tommy Mellott watches the game from the sideline.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Ty Okada (7) celebrates a quarterback sack.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Ty Okada (7) celebrates a quarterback sack.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Taco Dowler (14) returns a punt for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Willie Patterson (11) reacts after a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Willie Patterson (11) reacts after a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Taco Dowler (14) returns a punt for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Taco Dowler (14) reacts after his touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Taco Dowler (14) reacts after his touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Tommy Mellott celebrates a touchdown with his teammates.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports