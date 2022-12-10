Watch Now
Photos: No. 4 Montana State hosts No. 5 William and Mary in the FCS quarterfinals

Photos from No. 4 Montana State's FCS quarterfinal game against No. 5 William & Mary.

DSC_0005.JPG The band leads the Montana State football team to the stadium during the Cat Walk.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0002.JPG Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0015.JPG Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0028.JPG Montana State football coach Brent Vigen embraces the family of Sonny Holland.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0042.JPG Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0050.JPG Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0059.JPG Ty Okada emraces the family of the late Sonny Holland.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0069.JPG Tommy Mellott embraces Sonny Holland's family.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0093.JPG Members of the 1976 National Championship team place a football in the hands of Sonny Holland's statue.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0118.JPG Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0123.JPG Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0139.JPG The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0127.JPG Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0161.JPG The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0152.JPG The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0163.JPG The Montana State football team takes the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0269.JPG Bobcat fans celebrate a Montana State touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0270.JPG Montana State football coach Brent Vigen.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0265.JPG Bobcat fans celebrate a Montana State touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0233.JPG Former Heisman trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton watches the game from the sidelines. Newton's brother, Caylin Newton, plays for William and Mary.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0204.JPG Danny Uluilakepa (30) pumps up the crowd.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0290.JPG Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0300.JPG Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0351.JPG Isaiah Ifanse (22) celebrates a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0369.JPG Montana State tight end Derryk Snell runs with the football.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0396.JPG Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott takes the snap.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0399.JPG Montana State quarteback Tommy Mellott runs for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0333.JPG Isaiah Ifanse looks back at the William & Mary defense after a long touchdown run.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0486.JPG Callahan O'Reilly (47) tackles a ball carrier.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0441.JPG Sean Chambers (10) is forced out of bounds at the 1-yard line after a long run.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0496.JPG Ben Seymour (98) rushes the passer.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0446.JPG Tommy Mellott (4) runs for his third touchdown of the day.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0506.JPG Clevan Thomas Jr. hauls in a touchdown pass.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0475.JPG RJ Fitzgerald (41) celebrates a Montana State touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0515.JPG Clevan Thomas Jr. celebrates a touchdown pass.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0522.JPG Tommy Mellott watches the game from the sideline.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0537.JPG Ty Okada (7) celebrates a quarterback sack.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0541.JPG Ty Okada (7) celebrates a quarterback sack.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0556.JPG Taco Dowler (14) returns a punt for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0569.JPG Willie Patterson (11) reacts after a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0573.JPG Willie Patterson (11) reacts after a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0550.JPG Taco Dowler (14) returns a punt for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0579.JPG Taco Dowler (14) reacts after his touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0592.JPG Taco Dowler (14) reacts after his touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0458.JPG Tommy Mellott celebrates a touchdown with his teammates.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

