Photos: No. 4 Montana State hosts No. 5 William and Mary in the FCS quarterfinals

The band leads the Montana State football team to the stadium during the Cat Walk. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State football coach Brent Vigen embraces the family of Sonny Holland. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State football held a tribute to Sonny Holland during the Cat Walk pre-game. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Ty Okada emraces the family of the late Sonny Holland. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Tommy Mellott embraces Sonny Holland's family. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Members of the 1976 National Championship team place a football in the hands of Sonny Holland's statue. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

The Montana State football team takes the field. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Former MSU Hall-of-Fame quarterback Paul Dennehy gives the Montana state flag to current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

The Montana State football team takes the field. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

The Montana State football team takes the field. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

The Montana State football team takes the field. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Bobcat fans celebrate a Montana State touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State football coach Brent Vigen. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Bobcat fans celebrate a Montana State touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Former Heisman trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton watches the game from the sidelines. Newton's brother, Caylin Newton, plays for William and Mary. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Danny Uluilakepa (30) pumps up the crowd. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Isaiah Ifanse (22) celebrates a touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State tight end Derryk Snell runs with the football. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott takes the snap. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Montana State quarteback Tommy Mellott runs for a touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Isaiah Ifanse looks back at the William & Mary defense after a long touchdown run. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Callahan O'Reilly (47) tackles a ball carrier. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Sean Chambers (10) is forced out of bounds at the 1-yard line after a long run. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Ben Seymour (98) rushes the passer. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Tommy Mellott (4) runs for his third touchdown of the day. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Clevan Thomas Jr. hauls in a touchdown pass. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

RJ Fitzgerald (41) celebrates a Montana State touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Clevan Thomas Jr. celebrates a touchdown pass. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Tommy Mellott watches the game from the sideline. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Ty Okada (7) celebrates a quarterback sack. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Ty Okada (7) celebrates a quarterback sack. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Taco Dowler (14) returns a punt for a touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Willie Patterson (11) reacts after a touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Willie Patterson (11) reacts after a touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Taco Dowler (14) returns a punt for a touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Taco Dowler (14) reacts after his touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Taco Dowler (14) reacts after his touchdown. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Tommy Mellott celebrates a touchdown with his teammates. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

