Photos: No. 4 Montana State escapes with 38-35 win over No. 15 Eastern Washington

DSC_0026.JPG Montana State kick returner Marqui Johnson runs up the field.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0364.JPG Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers scores a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0006.JPG Montana State coach Brent Vigen looks on in the first quarter.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0018.JPG Marqui Johnson hauls in a kickoff.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0048.JPG Sean Chambers (10) awaits the snap.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0055.JPG Sean Chambers rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Washington.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0059.JPG Sean Chambers rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Washington.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0067.JPG The Montana State fans cheer on a Bobcats first down.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0073.JPG Montana State offensive line coach Brian Armstrong talks to his players.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0080.JPG Sean Chambers rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Washington.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0083.JPG Montana State's Willie Patterson walks in for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0088.JPG Montana State's Willie Patterson walks in for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0091.JPG Montana State's Willie Patterson walks in for a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0097.JPG Montana State coach Jimmy Beall talks to his team on the sideline.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0101.JPG Montana State offensive line coach Brian Armstrong.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0115.JPG Montana State defensive line coach Shawn Howe.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0119.JPG Sean Chambers (10) looks for an open receiver.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0126.JPG Montana State head coach Brent Vigen talks to a referee during a review.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0143.JPG Taco Dowler (14) awaits a punt return.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0146.JPG Ty Okada (7) and Willie Patterson (11) celebrate a blocked punt.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0151.JPG Sean Chambers runs away from a EWU defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0156.JPG Sean Chambers runs away from a EWU defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0166.JPG Sean Chambers (10) runs a goal line offense.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0170.JPG Montana State QB Sean Chambers receives the snap.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0194.JPG Jacob Kettels blocks on a PAT attempt.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0233.JPG Bryce Leighton punts the ball.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0274.JPG EWU quarterback Gunner Talkington (2) awaits the snap.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0276.JPG EWU wide receiver Nolan Ulm hauls in a touchdown pass.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0301.JPG Elijah Elliot (13) ran for 156 yards and a touchdown against EWU.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0282.JPG Nolan Ulm celebrates a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0344.JPG The Eastern Washington sideline reacts to a turnover.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0318.JPG Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0360.JPG Sean Chambers breaks free for the game winning touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0372.JPG The Bobcats celebrate a touchdown.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0378.JPG Bobcat fans cheer from the stands.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0387.JPG Bobcat fans cheer from the stands.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0410.JPG Elijah Elliot embraces a family member after the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

