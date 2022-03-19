Watch
Sports Photo Galleries

Photos: No. 16 Montana State falls to No. 1 Stanford in NCAA tournament

Photos from Montana State's NCAA tournament game against Stanford.

DSC_0025.JPG
Darian White shoots during warmups.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0065.JPG
Gabby Mocchi during warmups.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0098.JPG
Lexi Deden takes the court with the Bobcats.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0113.JPG
Players greet eachother during starting lineups.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0119.JPG
Starting lineups.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0132.JPG
Katelyn Limardo looks for an open teammate.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0152.JPG
Kola Bad Bear (10) battles for a rebound with Lexie Hull.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0159.JPG
Darian White defends a shot attempt from Lexie Hull (12).Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0189.JPG
Taylor Janssen cores the first points of the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0169.JPG
Lexie Hull scores on a layup.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0199.JPG
Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer talks to one of her players.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0217.JPG
The Stanford University mascot.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0226.JPG
Darian White (0) shoots over a Stanford defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0234.JPG
Darian White brings the ball up the court.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0231.JPG
Gabby Mocchi (23) shoots against Haley Jones.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0241.JPG
Darian White brings the ball up the court.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0245.JPG
Kola Bad Bear drives to the basket.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0273.JPG
Leia Beattie (15) shoots over a Stanford defender.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0277.JPG
Leia Beattie looks for an open teammate.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0281.JPG
Darian White brings the ball up the court.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0289.JPG
Tricia Binford talks to her team during a timeout.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0297.JPG
Taylor Janssen guards against an inbounds pass.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0300.JPG
Darian White brings the ball up the court.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0307.JPG
Stanford's Tara Vanderveer calls to her player.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0322.JPG
Kola Bad Bear cheers on her teammates from the bench.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0330.JPG
Gabby Mocchi (left) and Kola Bad Bear encourage their teammates.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0348.JPG
Ashley Van Sickle brings the ball up the court.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0369.JPG
Teammates hug following the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0363.JPG
Players get emotional on the sideline.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0376.JPG
Kola Bad Bear and Tara Vanderveer share a moment after the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0382.JPG
Kola Bad Bear and Tara Vanderveer share a moment after the game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
DSC_0383.JPG
Montana State President Waded Cruzado cheers on the Bobcats.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos: No. 16 Montana State falls to No. 1 Stanford in NCAA tournament

close-gallery
  • DSC_0025.JPG
  • DSC_0065.JPG
  • DSC_0098.JPG
  • DSC_0113.JPG
  • DSC_0119.JPG
  • DSC_0132.JPG
  • DSC_0152.JPG
  • DSC_0159.JPG
  • DSC_0189.JPG
  • DSC_0169.JPG
  • DSC_0199.JPG
  • DSC_0217.JPG
  • DSC_0226.JPG
  • DSC_0234.JPG
  • DSC_0231.JPG
  • DSC_0241.JPG
  • DSC_0245.JPG
  • DSC_0273.JPG
  • DSC_0277.JPG
  • DSC_0281.JPG
  • DSC_0289.JPG
  • DSC_0297.JPG
  • DSC_0300.JPG
  • DSC_0307.JPG
  • DSC_0322.JPG
  • DSC_0330.JPG
  • DSC_0348.JPG
  • DSC_0369.JPG
  • DSC_0363.JPG
  • DSC_0376.JPG
  • DSC_0382.JPG
  • DSC_0383.JPG

Share

Darian White shoots during warmups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Gabby Mocchi during warmups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lexi Deden takes the court with the Bobcats.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Players greet eachother during starting lineups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Starting lineups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Katelyn Limardo looks for an open teammate.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear (10) battles for a rebound with Lexie Hull.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White defends a shot attempt from Lexie Hull (12).TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Taylor Janssen cores the first points of the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lexie Hull scores on a layup.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer talks to one of her players.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The Stanford University mascot.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White (0) shoots over a Stanford defender.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Gabby Mocchi (23) shoots against Haley Jones.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear drives to the basket.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Leia Beattie (15) shoots over a Stanford defender.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Leia Beattie looks for an open teammate.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Tricia Binford talks to her team during a timeout.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Taylor Janssen guards against an inbounds pass.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Stanford's Tara Vanderveer calls to her player.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear cheers on her teammates from the bench.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Gabby Mocchi (left) and Kola Bad Bear encourage their teammates.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Ashley Van Sickle brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Teammates hug following the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Players get emotional on the sideline.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear and Tara Vanderveer share a moment after the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear and Tara Vanderveer share a moment after the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State President Waded Cruzado cheers on the Bobcats.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next