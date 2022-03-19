Photos: No. 16 Montana State falls to No. 1 Stanford in NCAA tournament

Darian White shoots during warmups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Gabby Mocchi during warmups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lexi Deden takes the court with the Bobcats.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Players greet eachother during starting lineups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Starting lineups.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Katelyn Limardo looks for an open teammate.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear (10) battles for a rebound with Lexie Hull.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White defends a shot attempt from Lexie Hull (12).TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Taylor Janssen cores the first points of the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Lexie Hull scores on a layup.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer talks to one of her players.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
The Stanford University mascot.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White (0) shoots over a Stanford defender.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Gabby Mocchi (23) shoots against Haley Jones.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear drives to the basket.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Leia Beattie (15) shoots over a Stanford defender.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Leia Beattie looks for an open teammate.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Tricia Binford talks to her team during a timeout.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Taylor Janssen guards against an inbounds pass.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Darian White brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Stanford's Tara Vanderveer calls to her player.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear cheers on her teammates from the bench.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Gabby Mocchi (left) and Kola Bad Bear encourage their teammates.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Ashley Van Sickle brings the ball up the court.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Teammates hug following the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Players get emotional on the sideline.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Kola Bad Bear and Tara Vanderveer share a moment after the game.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Montana State President Waded Cruzado cheers on the Bobcats.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports