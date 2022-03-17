Photos: Montana State women practice ahead of NCAA tournament game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

he Montana State women practiced at Maples Pavilion ahead of their first round game against defending NCAA champion Stanford. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

he Montana State women practiced at Maples Pavilion ahead of their first round game against defending NCAA champion Stanford. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

he Montana State women practiced at Maples Pavilion ahead of their first round game against defending NCAA champion Stanford. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

he Montana State women practiced at Maples Pavilion ahead of their first round game against defending NCAA champion Stanford. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

he Montana State women practiced at Maples Pavilion ahead of their first round game against defending NCAA champion Stanford. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

he Montana State women practiced at Maples Pavilion ahead of their first round game against defending NCAA champion Stanford. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

he Montana State women practiced at Maples Pavilion ahead of their first round game against defending NCAA champion Stanford. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next