Photos: Montana Grizzlies fall 23-3 to South Dakota State in FCS title game

Photos from Montana's loss to South Dakota State in the FCS title game.

Photos: Montana Grizzlies fall 23-3 to South Dakota State in FCS title game

Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) takes the field before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana warms up before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains yards for a first down during the FCS national championship game against South Dakota State at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State senior Isaiah Davis (22) stiff-arms University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) makes an interception during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) breaks a tackle during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) prepares for the snap during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Erik Barker (88) holds the ball high after a punt during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) is stopped inches from the goal line during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck looks on as the clock runs out during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) and junior Xavier Harris (13) console each other following the FCS national championship loss against South Dakota State University at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana reacts to a loss during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The sun sets on Toyota stadium, and the University of Montana season following their loss to the Jackrabbits at the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) wipes away tears during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Lucas Freitas (78) morns a loss following the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) fumbles the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) is consoled following a loss at the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) fumbles the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) tackles South Dakota State senior Jadon Janke (1) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) cross the line for a touchdown during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana returns a kick during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State senior Jadon Janke (1) makes a catch during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (36) returns a kick during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) fumbles the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana regroup during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State sophomore Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (55) sacks University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) prepares a pass during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) breaks up a pass intended for South Dakota State senior Jaxon Janke (10) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State senior Jarod DePriest (52) sacks University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State fans watch the action during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Flags fly over the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
A South Dakota State University fan cheers during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
F-16 aircraft from the 114 Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard performs a flyover before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana defense makes a stop against South Dakota State during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) throws a pass during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) tackles South Dakota State senior Jaxon Janke (10) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) pressures South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) calls a play during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The South Dakota State offensive line prepares for a snap against Montana during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State senior Isaiah Davis (22) celebrates a touchdown during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State senior Isaiah Davis (22) runs for a touchdown during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
Fans welcome Montana and South Dakota State to the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) makes a reception for a first down during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State junior Colby Huerter (14) tackles University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) returns an interception during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) moves the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The Montana cheer squad celebrates a field goal during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) surveys the Jackrabbit offense during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) wraps up South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) keeps the ball for a first down during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) wraps up South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) tackles South Dakota State senior Jaxon Janke (10) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
A fan dressed as a bear watches the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana mascot 'Monte' walks onto the field during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field for the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field for the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field for the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field for the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field for the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
The University of Montana Grizzlies take the field for the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State sophomore Myles Taylor (20) breaks up a pass intended for University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks a field goal during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Cannon Panfiloff (69) hangs his head following the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior AJ Forbes (57) reacts to the loss of the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) runs for a touchdown during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.JAMES DOBSON/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) speaks with his team during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
South Dakota State senior Jadon Janke (1) drops a pass during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
University of Montana fans cheer during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck leaves the stadium following the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
South Dakota State junior Mark Gronowski (11) throws a pass during the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck greets fans before the FCS national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on January 7, 2024.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
