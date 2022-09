Photos: Montana fighters fare well at BKFC 29 in Great Falls

Share Facebook

Kai Stewart def. Rusty Crowder via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47) COURTESY: BARE KNUCLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer ends in a no contest (accidental head-butt) COURTESY: BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Billy Wagner def. Rome Lindsay via KO - Round 2, 1:48 COURTESY: BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Louie Lopez def. Dylan Schulte via KO - Round 4, 0:50 COURTESY: BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Leo Bercier def. Brian Maxwell via KO - Round 2, 0:43 COURTESY: BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Dakota Highpine def. Koda Greenwood via Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) COURTESY: BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Erik Lopez def. Manuel Moreira via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) COURTESY: BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

