Photos: Girls semifinals at the State C tournament

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns convincing 58-33 win over Twin Bridges in State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Roy-Winifred defeated Melstone 47-26 in the State C semifinals. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next