Photos: Day 2 of the State C tournament in Great Falls
Photos from Day 2 of the State C tournament in Great Falls. This gallery will be updated.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale topped Roberts 72-45 in the first round of the State C tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports