PHOTOS: Day 1 State A track and field
Photos from Day 1 of the 2021 State A track and field meet in Laurel.
Ronan's Lindsey Brooks won the 2021 State A girls high jump title with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
State A boys 800-meter runners warm-up on the backstretch at the 2021 State A track and field meet in Laurel.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
State A girls 800-meter runners race off the starting line at the 2021 State A track and field meet in Laurel.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Laurel sophomore Carly Cook won the 2021 State A girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 19.28 seconds.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
