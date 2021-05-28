Watch
Sports Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Day 1 State A track and field

Photos from Day 1 of the 2021 State A track and field meet in Laurel.

PHOTOS: Day 1 State A track and field

close-gallery
  • DSC08389.JPG
  • DSC08392.JPG
  • DSC08404.JPG
  • DSC08407.JPG
  • DSC08435.JPG
  • DSC08436.JPG
  • DSC08437.JPG
  • DSC08445.JPG
  • DSC08519.JPG
  • DSC08520.JPG
  • DSC08522.JPG
  • DSC08534.JPG
  • DSC08535.JPG
  • DSC08536.JPG
  • DSC08537.JPG
  • DSC08538.JPG
  • DSC08539.JPG
  • DSC08548.JPG

Share

Ronan's Lindsey Brooks won the 2021 State A girls high jump title with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
State A boys 800-meter runners warm-up on the backstretch at the 2021 State A track and field meet in Laurel.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
State A girls 800-meter runners race off the starting line at the 2021 State A track and field meet in Laurel.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
State A girls 800-meter runners race off the starting line at the 2021 State A track and field meet in Laurel.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Laurel sophomore Carly Cook won the 2021 State A girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 19.28 seconds.ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
ALEC BOFINGER/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next