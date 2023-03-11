Photos: Champions crowned at State B tournament in Great Falls
Photos from championship Saturday at the State B tournament in Great Falls
The Missoula Loyola boys beat Malta 65-56 for the first state title in program history.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Photo by: Photo courtesy of Matt Ehnes of Jared's Detours [jaredsdetours.com]