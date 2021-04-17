Watch
Photos: Carroll football falls to No. 1 Morningside in NAIA playoffs

Photos from Carroll's 55-0 loss to Morningside in the NAIA football playoffs.

Carroll receiver Tony Collins walks to the Carroll sideline. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Carroll head coach Troy Purcell looks on from the sidelines. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Brock Paldi (42) punts the ball away. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
The Carroll coaching staff draws up a play on the sideline. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Garrett Kocab (94) sacks Joe Dolincheck (12) and forces a fumble. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Devan Bridgewater (11) throws a pass downfield. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Camron Rothie (4) dives for a pass.COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Morningside running back Anthony Sims (27) runs through the Carroll defense. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Carroll linebacker Colton Ball reacts after a play. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Garrett Kocab (94) on the bench during a timeout. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Luke Jensen (88) leaps for a pass. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Carroll receiver Kyle Pierce (84) tries to reach around the defense for a pass. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Devan Bridgewater prepares to launch a pass downfield. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Carroll running back Matthew Burgess (21) runs along the sideline. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Devan Bridgewater (11) scrambles in the backfield. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
The Carroll coaching staff addresses the team during a timeout. COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
