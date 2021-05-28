Watch
Photos: Boys AA pole vault kicks off State Track and Field in Missoula

Photos from the Boys AA pole vault event at MCPS stadium.

Billings Senior's Caden Palm clears the bar on an attempt. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Skyview's Ty Fazio goes up for a vault. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
A Helena High vaulter makes an attempt.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Great Falls High's D'Angelo Haney approaches the pit. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Great Falls High's D'Angelo Haney clears the bar. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena High's Corbin Luce clears the bar at 13-00. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena High's Corbin Luce clears the bar at 13-00.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena Capital's Alex Brisko makes an approach. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena Capital's Alex Brisko bends the pole on a vault attempt. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Caden Palm clears a height.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Missoula Big Sky's Josh Smalley clears a height. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Missoula Big Sky's Josh Smalley approaches the pit.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Caden Palm attempts a vault. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Caden Palm attempts a vault.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
