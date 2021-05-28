Photos: Boys AA pole vault kicks off State Track and Field in Missoula

Billings Senior's Caden Palm clears the bar on an attempt. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Skyview's Ty Fazio goes up for a vault. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
A Helena High vaulter makes an attempt.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Great Falls High's D'Angelo Haney approaches the pit. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Great Falls High's D'Angelo Haney clears the bar. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena High's Corbin Luce clears the bar at 13-00. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena High's Corbin Luce clears the bar at 13-00.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena Capital's Alex Brisko makes an approach. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Helena Capital's Alex Brisko bends the pole on a vault attempt. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Caden Palm clears a height.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Missoula Big Sky's Josh Smalley clears a height. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Missoula Big Sky's Josh Smalley approaches the pit.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Caden Palm attempts a vault. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Caden Palm attempts a vault.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports