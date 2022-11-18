Watch Now
Photos: Behind the scenes of ESPN College GameDay in Bozeman

Photos from behind the scenes of the ESPN College GameDay's trip to Bozeman

DSC_0115.JPG Pat McAfee interacts with fans after a segment.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0108.JPG Pat McAfee interacts with fans after a segment.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0096.JPG Fans gather near the ESPN College GameDay set on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE / MTN Sports DSC_0104.JPG Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0084.JPG Host Rece Davis speaks to Montana media ahead of College GamDay in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0078.JPG Host Rece Davis speaks to Montana media ahead of College GamDay in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0101.JPG Fans hold up a sign near the ESPN College GameDay setPhoto by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0064.JPG David Pollack speaks to media ahead of ESPN College GameDayPhoto by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0061.JPG David Pollack speaks to media ahead of ESPN College GameDayPhoto by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0060.JPG ESPN College GameDay managing producer Lindsey Lloyd tells media that this will be the coldest environment the show has ever been to.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0044.JPG ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard speaks with Montana media in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0042.JPG ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard speaks with Montana media in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0055.JPG ESPN College GameDay managing producer Lindsey Lloyd tells media that this will be the coldest environment the show has ever been to.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0051.JPG ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard speaks with Montana media in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

