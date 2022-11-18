Photos: Behind the scenes of ESPN College GameDay in Bozeman
Pat McAfee interacts with fans after a segment.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Pat McAfee interacts with fans after a segment.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Fans gather near the ESPN College GameDay set on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE / MTN Sports Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Host Rece Davis speaks to Montana media ahead of College GamDay in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Host Rece Davis speaks to Montana media ahead of College GamDay in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Fans hold up a sign near the ESPN College GameDay setPhoto by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports David Pollack speaks to media ahead of ESPN College GameDayPhoto by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports David Pollack speaks to media ahead of ESPN College GameDayPhoto by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports ESPN College GameDay managing producer Lindsey Lloyd tells media that this will be the coldest environment the show has ever been to.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard speaks with Montana media in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard speaks with Montana media in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports ESPN College GameDay managing producer Lindsey Lloyd tells media that this will be the coldest environment the show has ever been to.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports ESPN College GameDay host Desmond Howard speaks with Montana media in Bozeman.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports