Photo Gallery: Hamilton wins 1st State A football title since 1998

Photo Gallery of Hamilton beating Laurel 21-7 for the Broncs' first State A football title since 1998.

Laurel Sports Complex
A 'Locomotives' sign adorns the fence of the Laurel Sports Complex at the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Tyson Rostad close up
Senior QB Tyson Rostad scored all three of Hamilton's touchdowns in the Broncs' 21-7 win over Laurel in the State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Tyson Rostad goalline
Hamilton senior QB Tyson Rostad reaches over the goalline to score Hamilton's first touchdown in the Broncs' 21-7 win over Laurel in the State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Laurel handoff
Laurel's Kyson Moran (3) hands the ball off to Beau Dantic during the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
State A referees
Referees signal a made extra point during the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Tim Zohner Tyson Rostad
Tim Zohner (2) gives a touchdown symbol as Tyson Rostad (5) breaks a tackle on his way into the endzone during the second quarter of the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
DSC00021.JPG
A teammate congratulates Tyson Rostad (5) after his third rushing touchdown in Hamilton's 21-7 win during the State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Emmet Renner
Laurel cornerback Emmet Renner (23) looks toward the Hamilton backfield during the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Tyson Rostad touchdown
Hamilton senior Tyson Rostad rolls into the endzone during the Broncs' 21-7 win in the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Bryce Carver
Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver fires his team up during the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Bryce Carver and Tyson Rostad
Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver (left) puts his arm around senior QB Tyson Rostad during Hamilton's 21-7 win in the State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Tyson Bauder
Tyson Bauder celebrates near the end of Hamilton's 21-7 win in the 2021 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Hamilton gatorade bath
Hamilton players dump water on head coach Bryce Carver near the end of the Broncs' 21-7 win in the State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Bryce Carver Hamilton
Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver takes a moment to himself to celebrate the Broncs' 21-7 State A football championship game.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports
Hamilton celebration
Hamilton celebrates with the State A football championship trophy after winning their first title since 1998.Photo by: CASEY CONLON / MTN Sports

