West Elementary's Young Athletes program demonstrates commitment to inclusion in Butte

BUTTE — West Elementary's gymnasium was bustling with activities a few weeks ago.

Its kindergartners were moving through a series of fun activities run by the sixth graders while the rest of the school — and a large group of parents — cheered from the stands.

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West Elementary's Young Athletes program demonstrates commitment to inclusion

This was the culmination of a six-week program and part of a Special Olympics Young Athletes program which is "an early childhood play program for children with and without intellectual disabilities" according to Special Olympics website. It was the third year that the school participated in the program.

For West, which was tabbed as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School in 2024, Young Athletes is a testament to its mission of inclusion.

"This is where we get paid as teachers, this was the ultimate jackpot lottery," said Sarah Stepan, a learning support special and Special Olympics liaison. "Watching it all come together is amazing. Our whole school is a community and kids will remember this.

"We're trying to instill, 'Be proud of who you are and we're all in this together."