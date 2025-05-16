The Montana Television Network is proud to present Magic Moments: Special Olympics Montana 2025, a celebration of the athletes and the State Summer Games.

The 2025 Special Olympics State Games saw a record-breaking number of athletes compete in Billings. MTN spent the weeks leading up to the games showcasing some of the athletes, coaches and volunteers that make the Games such a magical event.

Watch Magic Moments: Special Olympics Montana 2025 in the video below.