Watch Now
Special Olympics

Actions

Watch: Magic Moments — Special Olympics Montana 2025

Magic Moments — Montana Special Olympics 2025
MTN
Magic Moments — Montana Special Olympics 2025
Posted

The Montana Television Network is proud to present Magic Moments: Special Olympics Montana 2025, a celebration of the athletes and the State Summer Games.

The 2025 Special Olympics State Games saw a record-breaking number of athletes compete in Billings. MTN spent the weeks leading up to the games showcasing some of the athletes, coaches and volunteers that make the Games such a magical event.

Watch Magic Moments: Special Olympics Montana 2025 in the video below.

Magic Moments: Special Olympics Montana 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state