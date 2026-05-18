BILLINGS — The Montana Television Network is proud to present Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026, a celebration of the athletes, teams and communities that make Montana a more inclusive place.

The 2026 Special Olympics Montana State Games saw a record-breaking number of athletes compete. MTN spent the weeks leading up to the games sharing stories about remarkable athletes and the people who support them.

Watch Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026 in the video below.